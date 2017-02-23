EYE ON DP, News Headlines

Just Like Me Foundation Holds Kick-Off Event

Photo Gallery

By Kristina Pritchett

Kids danced, laughed and joked around in a photo booth during the Just Like Me Foundation’s kick-off event Wednesday night, Feb. 22, at the Dana Point Community Center.

Just Like Me is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that serves young adults with intellectual and development disabilities with after-school, weekend and summer activities. The purpose of each event is to make every kid feel included.

Lyndcee Barragato, a Dana Hills graduate and president of the organization, smiled as she watched a group of kids dance to the song “YMCA.”

As the evening dwindled down, a father stopped and thanked her.

“It makes me uncomfortable when they thank me; I should be thanking them because without these kids, I wouldn’t be able to do what I’m doing now,” Lyndcee said.

The group will be walking in the Festival of Whales parade. More information can be found at www.justlikemefoundation.com.

About The Author Dana Point Times

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>