Just Like Me Foundation Holds Kick-Off Event

Just Like Me President and Founder Lyndcee Barragato spoke during the organization’s kick-off event on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the Dana Point Community Center. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Lily Kloepfer, a volunteer, throws a bean bag during Just Like Me Foundation’s kickoff event on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
DJ Noah and Teresa Burnett dance during Just Like Me Foundation’s kickoff event on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the Dana Point Community Center. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Ethan Warren and Lily Kloepfer stand behind a bean bag toss game during Just Like Me Foundation’s kickoff event on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the Dana Point Community Center. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Just Like Me Foundation held their kickoff event at the Dana Point Community Center on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Just Like Me Foundation held their kickoff event at the Dana Point Community Center on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Just Like Me Foundation held their kickoff event at the Dana Point Community Center on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Just Like Me Foundation held their kickoff event at the Dana Point Community Center on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Just Like Me Foundation held their kickoff event at the Dana Point Community Center on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Just Like Me Foundation held their kickoff event at the Dana Point Community Center on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
During the Just Like Me Foundation kickoff event, kids danced to music played by DJ Noah at the Dana Point Community Center on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Allie Shakouri, dances at the Just Like Me Foundation kickoff event at the Dana Point Community Center on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Lyndcee Baraggato, President and Founder of Just Like Me Foundation, speaks to Haley Becker at the Just Like Me Foundation’s kickoff event at the Dana Point Community Center on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Haley Becker gives a thumbs-up while dancing at the Just Like Me Foundation kickoff event at the Dana Point Community Center on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Just Like Me Foundation held their kickoff event at the Dana Point Community Center on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
Just Like Me Foundation held their kickoff event at the Dana Point Community Center on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
By Kristina Pritchett
Kids danced, laughed and joked around in a photo booth during the Just Like Me Foundation’s kick-off event Wednesday night, Feb. 22, at the Dana Point Community Center.
Just Like Me is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that serves young adults with intellectual and development disabilities with after-school, weekend and summer activities. The purpose of each event is to make every kid feel included.
Lyndcee Barragato, a Dana Hills graduate and president of the organization, smiled as she watched a group of kids dance to the song “YMCA.”
As the evening dwindled down, a father stopped and thanked her.
“It makes me uncomfortable when they thank me; I should be thanking them because without these kids, I wouldn’t be able to do what I’m doing now,” Lyndcee said.
The group will be walking in the Festival of Whales parade. More information can be found at www.justlikemefoundation.com.
