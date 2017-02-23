Just Like Me Foundation Holds Kick-Off Event

Photo Gallery of IMG_3448 Just Like Me President and Founder Lyndcee Barragato spoke during the organization’s kick-off event on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the Dana Point Community Center. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_3487 Lily Kloepfer, a volunteer, throws a bean bag during Just Like Me Foundation’s kickoff event on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_3509 DJ Noah and Teresa Burnett dance during Just Like Me Foundation’s kickoff event on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the Dana Point Community Center. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_3518 Ethan Warren and Lily Kloepfer stand behind a bean bag toss game during Just Like Me Foundation’s kickoff event on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the Dana Point Community Center. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_3534 Just Like Me Foundation held their kickoff event at the Dana Point Community Center on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_3554 Just Like Me Foundation held their kickoff event at the Dana Point Community Center on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_3560 Just Like Me Foundation held their kickoff event at the Dana Point Community Center on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_3567 Just Like Me Foundation held their kickoff event at the Dana Point Community Center on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_3583 Just Like Me Foundation held their kickoff event at the Dana Point Community Center on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_3596 Just Like Me Foundation held their kickoff event at the Dana Point Community Center on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_3615 During the Just Like Me Foundation kickoff event, kids danced to music played by DJ Noah at the Dana Point Community Center on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_3629 Allie Shakouri, dances at the Just Like Me Foundation kickoff event at the Dana Point Community Center on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_3637 Lyndcee Baraggato, President and Founder of Just Like Me Foundation, speaks to Haley Becker at the Just Like Me Foundation’s kickoff event at the Dana Point Community Center on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_3657 Haley Becker gives a thumbs-up while dancing at the Just Like Me Foundation kickoff event at the Dana Point Community Center on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_3659 Just Like Me Foundation held their kickoff event at the Dana Point Community Center on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_3660 Just Like Me Foundation held their kickoff event at the Dana Point Community Center on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_3681 Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

By Kristina Pritchett

Kids danced, laughed and joked around in a photo booth during the Just Like Me Foundation’s kick-off event Wednesday night, Feb. 22, at the Dana Point Community Center.

Just Like Me is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that serves young adults with intellectual and development disabilities with after-school, weekend and summer activities. The purpose of each event is to make every kid feel included.

Lyndcee Barragato, a Dana Hills graduate and president of the organization, smiled as she watched a group of kids dance to the song “YMCA.”

As the evening dwindled down, a father stopped and thanked her.

“It makes me uncomfortable when they thank me; I should be thanking them because without these kids, I wouldn’t be able to do what I’m doing now,” Lyndcee said.

The group will be walking in the Festival of Whales parade. More information can be found at www.justlikemefoundation.com.