Jurado, Barcroft Honored at City Council for VIPS Volunteer Service

By Daniel Ritz

Veteran Volunteers in Police Services (VIPS) Manny Jurado and Dr. William Barcroft were recognized by City Council and Dana Point Police Services staff for their combined effort of more than 10,000 volunteer service hours.

Upon receiving their recognition from the City of Dana Point and Orange County Sheriff’s Department Dana Point Police Services, Jurado and Barcroft both spoke highly of their years of volunteering.

“It’s so nice to feel as if we are still able to contribute to the community,” Jurado said.

“Really, it’s continuing my education,” Barcroft laughed.

