After filing a petition with the courts, Mark Adams of the California Receivership Group, has been appointed to take possession and control over the Capistrano Seaside Inn.

According to court documents, the Sunshine Group, LLC, who owns the property, has failed to comply with notices and orders to repair the property.

On Sept. 1, 2016, the city red-tagged the site after conducting an inspection in conjunction with the Orange County Fire Authority, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and the Orange County Health Care Agency. The city then issued a written notice of violation and order to the property owners to begin work to correct the violations by Oct. 3, 2016 and to complete the corrective repairs no later than Dec. 5, 2016.

According to the documents, the property owner refused to make any of the necessary repairs to the property, and as a result has continued to deteriorate and has increased the health and safety risks to the property owner, its neighbors and the general public.

The property was constructed around 1930 with some office space and 28 motel rooms. It was noted as one of the last remaining roadside motels in Dana Point, which helped shaped California car culture.

The property qualified as a “low cost affordable accommodation,” due to the proximity to the beach and the low average daily rates ($120-$150) and smaller room sizes. It’s also listed on the historic recourse on the city’s historic resource inventory and the California Register of Historic Resources.

According to the documents, it would be highly likely that any new development on the property would be denied by the California Coastal Commission if any of the low-cost units were eliminated unless preserving those accommodations is not feasible—in which case, a one-to-one replacement of the low-cost units would be required.

Adams will oversee the rehabilitation of the property.