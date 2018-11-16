It’s Turkey Time!

Thursday, November 22

DANA POINT TURKEY TROT

6-11 a.m. Run the race before you stuff your face. If you haven’t already registered, go to www.turkeytrot.com for regular pricing through Monday, Nov. 19. Late registration is available online and onsite Nov. 20-22. Choose between two separate 5K races, a 10K and the Kid’s Gobble Wobble race. The first race starts at 8:30 a.m. Go online for more scheduling, prices and more. Call 949.496.1555 with questions or email turkey@danapointchamber.com.

Raquel Lambdin after placing first in the women's 5K open during the Dana Point Turkey Trot. Photo: Kristina Pritchett

Thousands will gather Thanksgiving morning on Nov. 22, for the 41st annual Dana Point Turkey Trot where families, friends, neighbors, teams, clubs and volunteers will convene to race in, cheer on and support contestants.

The Dana Point Chamber of Commerce is bringing novice and experienced competitors of all ages together to race along the scenic course winding through the Dana Point Harbor, Doheny State Beach and alongside California’s famed Pacific Coast Highway. The Thanksgiving tradition consists of a 10K, two 5K races and a one-mile Kids Gobble Wobble, as well as a health and wellness expo and a costume contest. The 5K races will be open to all age divisions. The first race will start at 8:30 a.m. and the other one at 9:30 a.m. Race results will be available after the 9:30 race.

Race-Day registration opens at 6 a.m. with the first race, the 10K kicking off at 7 a.m.

Be sure to keep an eye out for Drumstick, the beloved Turkey Trot mascot, who’s always up for a photo. Call 949.496.1555 or visit www.turkeytrot.com for additional information on race-day registration, race packet pick-ups and more. Online registration will remain open through race day but price increases will take effect Nov. 20. Register online to skip the lines.