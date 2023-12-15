A proposed judging tower at the 2024 Olympic surfing event site prompts outcry from the local and international surfing community

For the better part of two months now, controversy has swirled around the planned construction of a new judging tower at Tahiti’s Teahupo’o, which is confirmed to be the site of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

With local San Clemente surfers Caroline Marks, Griffin Colapinto and Kirra Pinkerton all provisionally qualified for the Summer Games, which will take place next July, the standoff between Paris 2024 organizers and surfers and environmentalists carries local implications.

The original development plan from Paris 2024 organizers called for a new, expansive aluminum judging tower to be built in place of the existing structure, which has been used in WSL Championship Tour events since 2023.

Locals understandably were concerned that the development would damage the coral reef and pristine marine ecology of the area.

In November, they circulated a petition calling for a reevaluation of the plan. Garnering more than 160,000 signatures, the Save Teahupo’o movement was born.

Igniting a standoff between the powerful Olympic body and several grassroots surfers who know how to organize, the original plan was reimagined, and at the end of November it was announced a new, smaller, less environmentally impactful judging tower had been designed.

Again, locals and surfers voiced their concerns that building new footings for the planned judging tower would adversely affect the sensitive coral reef at Teahupo’o. And they were right.

In early December, a construction barge collided with a nearby reef, destroying some of the coral heads. What may have been a smoldering fire before immediately exploded into a raging inferno, as national news outlets reported on the story. Construction on the project was forced to halt.

“The ISA was saddened and surprised to see that a test undertaken by the French Polynesian government resulted in the coral reef at Teahupo’o being damaged by a barge,” the International Surfing Association, which oversees Olympic surfing, said in a statement.

“From the beginning of the proposal to host Olympic surfing in French Polynesia, the ISA has always insisted that the protection of the natural environment in Teahupo’o is a priority. This vision was agreed and is shared by all parties,” the statement continued.

Not long after the ISA issued its statement, France’s Minister of Sport, Amelie Oudea-Castera, issued a statement of her own, confirming that the Olympics would still take place at Teahupo’o.

“No, there’s no Plan B,” Oudea-Castera told reporters. “We’re on this path, which is really the right one.”

“We’re on the right path to have a new, resized judges’ tower,” she added.

At this point, it would appear there are still a myriad of conversations taking place behind closed doors as Paris 2024 organizers, surfers, environmentalists, and ministers of sport all continue to hammer out a plan for what happens next.

“It’s a very complex situation. There is a lot more going on behind the scenes. I’ll make sure I’ll always give my honest opinion. Let’s keep it all healthy and the dialogue open,” explained former Championship Tour surfer Jeremy Flores in a post on Instagram.

The upside of hosting an Olympic event at Teahupo’o is huge—it’s one of the seven wonders of the surfing world, and the viewership numbers would presumably be through the roof (which is why surfing was brought into the Olympics in the first place).

The implications of damaging the reef in one of the most sacred South Pacific surf zones may be a sin from which Olympic surfing can’t bounce back. There are some turbulent waters in Tahiti right now, and Paris 2024 organizers would be wise to navigate them carefully.