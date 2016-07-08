Investigation into April 8 Crash Still Ongoing, Police Say

By Kristina Pritchett

Authorities say the investigation into an April 8 crash that led to the death of a Dana Point man is still ongoing.

Thomas Raith, 69, of Dana Point died at the scene after being struck by a vehicle at the corner of Golden Lantern and Selva Road shortly before 3 p.m.

Police say Raith was making a left-hand turn onto Golden Lantern from Selva when his PT Cruiser was struck by a Cadillac Escalade on the driver’s side.

Lt. Mark Sticther with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said there have not been any arrests made in the case.

Since the investigation is still underway, the name of the driver has not yet been released.