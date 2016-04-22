Investigation Continues in April 8 Fatal Car Crash in Dana Point

By Andrea Swayne

The investigation into an April 8 car crash in Dana Point that resulted in the death of a man is ongoing, authorities said.

Thomas Raith, 69, of Dana Point died at the scene, shortly before 3 p.m. when his Chrysler PT Cruiser was hit broadside by a Cadillac Escalade at the corner of Golden Lantern and Selva Road.

According to Lt. Russ Chilton, Dana Point chief of police, Raith was making a left turn onto Golden Lantern from Selva when the Escalade hit his vehicle broadside, on the driver’s side.

The man driving the Cadillac was transported to the hospital and is believed not to have sustained serious injury.

“The Major Accident Reconstruction Team is continuing its investigation,” Sgt. Rich Himmel of Dana Point Police Services, said. “Because this is an ongoing criminal investigation, the District Attorney’s will not publicly identify the driver of the Escalade until charges are filed.”

Witnesses called police to report seeing a vehicle matching the description of the Escalade running red lights shortly before the crash and investigators have spoken to a number of witnesses who were at the scene.

According to Himmel, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department is awaiting results of toxicology reports for the Escalade driver, identified at this time only as an adult male.