InstaFamous Dogs Spread Holiday Cheer

Dana Point Golden Retrievers Garner Thousands of Followers on Instagram

By Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

Whether it’s a play fight at home, at the dog park, or posing for a picture with Santa, the 3-year-old golden retrievers Jack and Shelton like to stick together. The Instagram page @jack_n_shelton has now accumulated more than 14,000 followers, with pictures of the brothers in matching outfits garnering the most hits.

Dana Point resident C.J. Williamson can be seen at community events with her boys, usually in complementary, seasonal outfits.

“Any events that are dog-friendly, we try to be there,” Williamson said. “We’ve always loved going out to local events, but Jack and Shelton have definitely helped increase our involvement.”

Williamson and her mom, Nancy, initially went to a golden retriever breeder for one puppy, but ended up leaving with two.

“There were only two left, and I couldn’t leave one by himself,” Williamson said.

Now Jack and Shelton are inseparable, a trait that Williamson attributes to their popularity on social media and a knack for getting recognized in public.

“The page is really about both of them and their brotherly relationship,” Williamson said. “I hope our Instagram posts bring happiness and put a smile on people’s faces. They really are the biggest dorks on the planet, but they’re so cute.”

You can follow @jack_n_shelton on Instagram or try to spot them at their favorite hangouts, such as RJ’s Café, The Pointe Restaurant and Yappy Hour at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel.