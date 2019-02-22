Informational Meeting on Coed Teen Boating Program

By Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

The South Coast Sailing Team, also known as Mariners 936, is a nonprofit organization devoted to coed boating for teenagers. There will be an informational meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m. in OC Sailing Center, 34451 Ensenada Place, Dana Point.

Mariners 936 is a Sea Scout unit that was started more than 40 years ago by Jim Wehan, skipper of the Spirit of Dana Point and former Mission Viejo High School math teacher.

There is a boating program for teens, ages 14 through 18, and a Mariner junior program for those 12 through 14. Both are designed to provide young people an opportunity to have fun with their friends in sailboats of all sizes at a very low cost. Prior knowledge of sailing is not required.

The Mariner and Mariner Junior Sailing Program features classroom instruction, Catalina and Channel Island trips, Mariner competitions with other Sea Scout groups, sailboat racing, maintenance instruction and free sailing. For more information, visit mariners936.com or email info@mariners936.com.