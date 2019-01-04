By Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

Parents, students and community members have three chances to learn more about RH Dana Elementary School’s Spanish Dual Immersion Program through a series of informational meetings.

Under the language immersion instruction, students would be taught in English 50 percent of the time and in Spanish the other 50 percent. The transition will be introduced in the 2019-2020 school year, starting with the kindergarten class, which will carry the program through each subsequent grade level. The Capistrano Unified School District Board of Trustees approved the transition on Dec. 14.

RH Dana will host a series of informational meetings regarding the program on Wednesday, Jan. 9, as well as Jan. 16 at 9 a.m. and on Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. If you are unable to attend a meeting, call 949.496.5784 to set up a time to walk the campus and learn more about the program.