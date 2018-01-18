By Daniel Ritz

During the Jan. 16 Dana Point City Council meeting, Dana Point Director of Community Development Ursula Luna-Reynosa made a presentation on short-term rental (STR) management application by third party company Host Compliance.

Host Compliance is a third-party company enlisted by the city of Dana Point like other municipalities when they need help researching, drafting, implementing and enforcing short-term rental regulations.

From Jan. 1 2014 to Nov. 2016, Dana Point issued 185 STR permits. In Nov. 2016, Dana Point enacted a moratorium on new STR permits. No new permits have been issued.

Luna-Reynosa presented that Host Compliance identified 307 STR properties in/near Dana Point jurisdiction. Forty-seven percent of these listings were single family STR listings and 53 percent were multi-family or unkown listings. One hundred and eighteen of these 307 listings were rated as compliant to city of Dana Point STR land use compliance and 169 listings were found to be outside of the land use compliance.

Currently, an STR is recorded as a residential rental listing for less than 30 days.

With Host Compliance, short-term rental complaints can be registered at a 24-hour hotline at 435.787.4357 or submitted online at www.hostcomliance.com/tips. Luna-Reynolds explained that in the near future, door-hangers will be hung on permitted STR host’s neighbors within 500 feet in order to maintain STR compliance.