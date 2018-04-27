By Rachael Mattice

The health and fitness industry is no stranger to trends. From the invention of the sports bra to Jane Fonda aerobics classes on tape, CrossFit, pricey international meditation retreats and Instagram fitness celebrities, everything surrounding self-improvement is in a competitive battle with a yet-to-be-invented (or marketed) fad the following year. Health beverages are no different.

Health trendistas have jumped on the band wagon with the beverage boom, selling and purchasing the salad-in-a-glass in different formats over the years and capitalizing on the convenience. According to the IBIS World Industry Research report published in October 2017, the juicing and smoothie industry has grown rapidly in the last five years, averaging close to $2 billion in revenue. With the possibilities of glowing skin, a clearer mind and improved internal functioning, who can refuse the colorful beverages?

If looking to consume a daily dose of fruits, vegetables, protein and other necessary nutrients in liquid form to change a dietary regimen or detox, here’s a guide on some of the most popular healthful drinks.

Juice Cleanses

With menu items like “Anti-Flu,” “Popeye,” “Cleanser” and “Core Toner,” health enthusiasts are drawn in to the menu at first glance at San Juan Capistrano’s Juice Joint and Deli. Cold-pressed and freshly blended concoctions boast super powers in balancing digestive systems, reducing inflammation, strengthening immune systems, lowering blood pressure and boosting energy levels. The vibrantly colored drinks typically combine various organic ingredients like cucumber, lemon, spinach, parsley, apples and ginger for a full spectrum of daily nutrients. Juice bars have popped up everywhere around SoCal, including local specialty grocers like Sprouts Farmers Market and Trader Joes to gyms and airports.

Where to Try it:

Juice Joint & Deli: 32141 Alipaz St., San Juan Capistrano. 949.545.7966. juicejointdeli.com.

Coconut Water

Escaping to an island is no longer required to quench a thirst for the tropics. Branded as nature’s own electrolyte, coconut water’s high concentration in minerals and vitamins—like potassium, magnesium and phosphate— and low calorie and low sugar contents spiked its popularity amongst athletes and beach bums alike. Although the natural juice from the fruit itself is the most pure form, companies like Zico, Vita Coco and O.N.E. primarily control the U.S. coconut water market, growing 600 percent since 2009, according to Quartz. Almost every grocer and gas station carries one of these brands and approximately 250 companies sell a beverage with coconut water in it, said John Craven, founder and CEO of BevNet. This beverage will leave the consumer feeling refreshed and hydrated after an intense game of beach volleyball or night out on Avenida Del Mar.

Where to Try it:

Local grocers and convenience stores.

Kombucha

Kombucha, or the fermentation of sweet teas with the culture of bacteria and yeast, is a flavorful probiotic. A restorative blend that typically contains B vitamins, electrolytes and minerals, the suggested health benefits of kombucha are synonymous with a probiotic, such as supporting a healthy immune system and gut, and lowers blood pressure, according to Mayo Clinic. Like coconut water, companies have hopped on the bandwagon and mass produced the fizzle beverage, but more home-grown small producers have shown up in recent years.

Where to Try it:

Local grocers

Zama Tea and Kombucha: 434 El Camino Real, Tustin. 714.884.3449. zamatea.com.

434 El Camino Real, Tustin. 714.884.3449. zamatea.com. Fermentation Farm: 1125 Victoria St., Ste. R, Costa Mesa. 949.650.0830. fermfarm.com.

Tumeric/Ginger

Tumeric and ginger-infused health beverages are typically in more than just their own partnership. One of the rather pungent-tasting roots that commonly shows up in juice detoxes, or as single shots in juice bars, kombucha and with other health beverages due to their anti-inflammatory and anticoagulant compounds. Consuming foods and drinks with ginger, or these properties, are said to reduce the risk of heart attack and strokes. Turmeric has been used for centuries in medicinal and culinary settings in India, Africa and parts of Asia. Curcumin, or the substance that gives turmeric its golden color, is said to be a therapeutic component in treating conditions like Alzheimer’s disease and cancer.

Where to Try it:

Bowlology: In the juice cleanse. 225 W. Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente. 949.558.5170. bowlology.com.

In the juice cleanse. 225 W. Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente. 949.558.5170. bowlology.com. Nektar Juice Bar: In the “turmeric citrus lemonade.” 638 Camino De Los Mares, Ste. D2-A. 949.545.9545. nekterjuicebar.com.

In the “turmeric citrus lemonade.” 638 Camino De Los Mares, Ste. D2-A. 949.545.9545. nekterjuicebar.com. Kombucha Culture: In the “island roots.” Tap room is located at 5671 Palmer Way, Unit J, Carlsbad. 858.353.1391. kombuchacultureelixirs.com.

