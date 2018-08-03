The SoCal Honda Dealer’s popular “Helpful Guys in Blue” campaign is excited to spread some random acts of helpfulness to schools across Southern California for the back-to-school season. They’re looking to donate books to 50 school libraries, and will host school-wide book donation events to provide free books to all kids in each grade level.

Gearing up for the #HelpfulBookFair events, the Helpful Guys in Blue are looking for submissions from residents in LA County, Orange County, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura Counties, whose schools could use some helpful books! Tell them about a school that deserves a back-to-school surprise with #HelpfulBookFair and they might just show up!

