After years in the making, Homeslice is open in the heart of Dana Point, where it’s offering a unique take on Italian cuisine.

The Dana Point Chamber of Commerce welcomed the city’s newest restaurant into the local business community with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Oct. 30.

The restaurant aims to emphasize a sense of community in the Lantern District, offering patrons a variety of unique shareable plates. Co-owners Max Fisher and Kegan Neall said they envisioned a space for friends to gather, share dishes and feel at home.

“Homeslice is a bit of home,” Fisher said. “It’s a place to share and enjoy good times. It’s kind of our new slogan.”

Fisher added that the restaurant’s Chef de Cuisine, Marc Sullivan, “created a really good menu that’s designed around sharing.”

“All of our menu items are portioned and cut and served kind of appetizer-style, so couples can come in and get three or four items, mix it up, have some steak, have some salad, have some gnocchimis and enjoy everything shared,” Fisher said.

Fisher noted that three weeks after opening, the restaurant’s pizzas seemed to be the crowd favorite. Acknowledging that there are several neighboring pizzerias in town, Fisher said Homeslice’s pizzas are unique and that the varied menu offers patrons a different culinary experience.

Neall said Homeslice aims to be a “light, unique, fun, welcoming take on Italian food.”

“All of our dishes are playful, they’re inspired, and really tried to hone in on the ingredients and the taste so that we can appeal to a broad range of people, but also just keep it light and really focus on the taste and the flavor and the shareability of all the dishes,” Neall said.

When the partners, Max and his father, Richard Fisher, and couple Sasha and Kegan Neall, envisioned Homeslice, Neall said they envisioned a space where all the tables were joined together with patrons eating “community-style.”

The Dana Point Chamber of Commerce welcomes Homeslice into the local business community with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Oct. 30. Photo: Breeana Greenberg

Despite the separate tables, however, Neall noted that the space still offers a community environment.

As a local, Neall said the restaurant’s concept of unity and the location in the town center “dive even more deeply into this sense of home, and place and is really important to me.”

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday afternoon, Dana Point Mayor Mike Frost noted that a few years after his family first moved to the Lantern District in 2009, he was excited to see Fisher take over a former Starbucks location to launch The Shwack Beach Grill.

“For me, I know we hadn’t started the downtown, but for me, that was my first example from a business investment perspective, enthusiasm, effort,” Frost said. “I walked over and, Max, you were doing your own interior trim.”

“From a resident perspective, I was so excited for you, because I felt, ‘Boy you don’t necessarily want change, but you want enthusiasm, you want effort,’ ” Frost continued. “Max and I were younger then, so it was really cool.”

More than 10 years later, Frost said it was exciting to see Fisher continue to invest in the area as he opened his newest restaurant location that emphasizes community

“As a resident, gosh, that just makes me feel good,” Frost said.

Frost noted that the Lantern District has flourished with new businesses opened by locals, highlighting Dana Point Ale House owner Christian Goodman; the Winklers, who own the former Dana Point Hotel site; HŌM owner Danielle Desimone; and Fisher and his partners, who live in the community as well.

Fisher said the restaurant faced hurdles such as supply chain issues, staffing issues, and others, in the lead-up to opening.

“We’re super excited to be finally open. It was a long haul for our whole team,” Fisher said. “Me and Kegan first started talking about doing a project together like four years ago, and COVID and all this stuff just kind of kept things pushed back, pushed back, pushed back.”

“You name it, we had an issue with it,” Fisher said. “We’re finally here, and we’re so thrilled to serve our community.”

As a Dana Point resident, Fisher said he loves his commute and loves being able to watch his other business, Shwack, from across the street.

“We have plans for that, to do some remodeling and developing,” Fisher said. “We’re super excited for the town center as a whole. Really good things are coming. The Winklers’ property is coming along. We’re thrilled to be a part of (the town center).”

Homeslice is located at 24471 Del Prado, Suite D, Dana Point.