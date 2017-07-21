EYE ON DP, News Headlines

Homeless Task Force to Meet on July 26

By Kristina Pritchett

The city’s Homeless Task Force will be meeting next week to discuss a few items on the agenda.

On the Wednesday, July 26, agenda, some items include an update from the county, a report from Mercy House regarding an outreach update and housing placement strategy, a full-time outreach coordinator proposal, the community impact of feed from police services and an update from city staff.

The meeting will be at 1 p.m. in the city’s public works conference room. The agenda can be found by clicking here.

