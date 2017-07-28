Homeless Task Force Gives Update

By Kristina Pritchett

The city’s Homeless Task Force met on Wednesday, July 26, to discuss updates.

During the meeting, Susan Price gave an update from the county while Larry Haynes, executive director of Mercy House gave a brief overview on his organization’s initiatives. Haynes told the Task Force that until the city makes investments toward helping the homeless, they’re just monitoring the situation.

“Until we make the investments, we’re simply monitoring the homelessness,” Haynes said. “If we’re going to end homelessness (in Dana Point), we have to do the hard stuff. We have to bite the political and financial bullets and make the investment.”

The city has been working with Mercy House, an organization that provides housing and comprehensive supportive services for a variety of homeless populations, to conduct a by-name list that provides data on Dana Point’s homeless population.

The city’s Task Force met in October and received four recommendations to house the homeless. Those recommendations included permanent supportive housing and rapid rehousing.

On Wednesday, members of the Task Force said there were, at least, 60 people that are classified as homeless in the city.

Haynes said, at least, 42 of them qualified for permanent housing and 15 qualified for rapid re-housing.

The Task Force plans to meet at the end of August and begin discussions of the Task Force’s charter.