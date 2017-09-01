Homeless Task Force Approves Purpose, Membership

By Kristina Pritchett

The city’s Homeless Task Force approved its new formalized charter and membership during its Aug. 30 meeting.

On Aug. 15, City Council discussed formalizing the group’s purpose and membership to ensure there is no conflict of interest.

Some of the voting members the Task Force could have include representatives from City Council, Dana Point Chamber of Commerce, the county, California State Parks, Dana Point Harbor Association, Planning Commission and South Coast Water District.

Current members, such as Families Forward, Family Assistance Ministries, Mercy House and more would become non-voting members.

Mary Perdue, executive director of Family Assistance Ministries, said she believed the new purpose and membership was well thought out.

Margie Wakeham, executive director of Families Forward, also said she was in support of it and will continue to provide feedback to the group.

Mayor Pro-Tem Paul Wyatt said the group will need to begin to lay out objectives to bring to the Council.

“Ultimately, the goal is to bring a resolution to City Council to address homelessness that they can adopt,” Wyatt said.

He also added that neighboring cities will play a big role in this as well as agencies such as the water district, the county and state.

Because the Task Force is an advisory committee, the group’s approval will go back to City Council before its made official.

The next meeting is scheduled for the end of September.