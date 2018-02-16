Holiday Surfboard Auction, Surfing Santa Raise More than $35,000 for Surfers Healing

More than $35,000 was donated to Surfers Healing as a result of The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel’s annual Holiday Surfboard Auction and SUP/Surfing Santa Competition. Surfers Healing is a foundation for autism that hosts free surf camps that introduce children with autism and their families to the therapeutic properties of surfing.

“This year we celebrated our 10th year of hosting the Holiday Surfboard Auction and our eighth year for the competition,” said Bruce Brainerd, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel. “The collection of surfboards is always impressive and this year was no exception. I continue to be impressed by the outpouring of support by the artists and shapers,” he added.

The SUP Santa / Surfing Santa Competition is a two-day surf contest where competitors dress like Santa or other holiday-inspired characters and stand-up paddle and surf the waves at Salt Creek Beach. The collection of donated surfboards is auctioned off and includes highlighted boards from well-known artists like Wyland, Darren Le Gallo, West Rubinstein, Dana Louise Kirkpatrick and Sage Vaughn. Musicians such as Donavon and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and personal boards from surf legends including Greg Long, Andy Irons, Shawn Dollar, Laird Hamilton, Garrett McNamara and Kelly Slater are also included. Developed by The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel’s general manager Bruce Brainerd, the two seasonal events have helped contribute nearly $350,000 to Surfers Healing.

Learn more about Surfers Healing at www.surfershealing.org.