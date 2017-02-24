A Hawaiian-themed Hobie Memorial kick-off party is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 28, to support the construction of the art piece and monument.

Only 80 guests will be permitted, and tickets are $45. The dress code requires Hawaiian-style clothing.

RSVP online at www.hobiememorial.com/fundraising or send a check to Hobie Memorial Foundation, P.O. Box 195 Dana Point, CA 92629. Donations can also be made to the Go Fund Me account at www.gofundme.com/bring-hobie-memorial-to-dana-point.

The fundraiser will be held at Cannons Seafood Grill, which is located at 34344 Street of the Green Lantern.