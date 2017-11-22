HO-HO-Hang Ten: The 8th Annual Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel Surfing Santa Competition brings big smiles despite small surf

HO-HO-Hang Ten

By Daniel Ritz

Small surf, a heavy marine layer and mostly light southerly winds did nothing to dampen holiday spirits during the 8th Annual Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel Surfing Santa Competition at Salt Creek to benefit Surfers Healing on Nov. 18 and 19.

Having expanded to two full days of competition, this year’s events included seven stand-up-paddleboard (SUP) divisions in addition to three surfing divisions.

Everyone from groms to grandpas arrived at Salt Creek in their Santa outfits, elf ears and reindeer antlers; their beards and bellies seeming to have no negative impact on their surfing or SUP performance.

The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel Surfing Santa Competition benefits Surfers Healing, a surf camp founded in 1996 by Israel and Danielle Paskowitz to take kids with autism surfing. This came after an experience where their own son, Isaiah, had a healing experience after being taken surfing with his father in Hawaii.

Abraham Paskowitz, Israel’s brother, was excited to see the Ritz-Carlton Surfing Santa Competition continue to expand.

“It’s so good to see it grow, to diversify and allow more people to have fun; to enjoy each other.”

More photos from the 2017 Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel Surfing Santa Competition can be seen in this story online at www.danapointtimes.com.

2017 Surfing Santa/ SUP Competition Winners

Surfing Rudolph- Men’s Shortboard 18 and Older

Namor Cayres Geoff Brack Yoisis Delgado

Santa’s Elves-Men’s Shortboard 17 and Under

Grant Richey Bryce Mattox Noah Albrect

Kris Kringles-Men’s SUP Surf 18 and Older

Daniel Hughes Yahn Louletta Ryan Pieropan

Mistletoes-Men’s SUP Surf 17 and Under

Tyler Bashor Conrad Rojas Elijiah Schoenig and Burke Hammond (tie)

Tobagganners-Men’s SUP Race 18 and Older

Rob Rojas Jason Watson Paul Panowski

Sleigh Riders-Men’s SUP Race 17 and Under

Tyler Bashor Elijiah Schoenig Thomas Nilsen

Yule Loggers-Open Longboard

Rick Fodor Bucky Barry Ben Kappes

Snow Angels-Women’s Shortboard

Bethany Zelasko Elle Emery Kailey Skelton

Candy Canes-Women’s SUP Surf

Marley Grosher Lexi Alston Kitsey Nipper

Holly Berries-Women’s SUP Race 18 and Over

Maggie Adams Tiffany Tudyk

Sugar Plums-Women’s SUP Race 17 and Over

Erika Benitez Kitsy Nipper

Best Costume

Goff Stetien Jett “Rocket” Prefontaine