The Dana Point Historical Society will award $1,000 scholarships to two graduating local seniors.

The Doris Walker Memorial Scholarship will go to a Dana Point resident who attends Dana Hills High School, and the Lucy Chavarrias-Saunderson Scholarship will go to a student living in Capistrano Beach who attends either San Clemente High School or San Juan Hills High School.

All graduating students planning to attend a trade school, community college, state college or university in 2017 are eligible. The award is based on merit and community involvement.

The deadline for applications is Friday, April 14 and can be obtained through the Head Academic Advisor at the schools. Applicants do not have to be a part of the Historical Society.

For more information, call 949.248.8121.