Historical Society Recognizes Death of Rodney Howorth, 1940-2018

On Oct. 2 a newsletter from the Dana Point Historical Society formally recognized the death of longtime member and Board of Directors member Rodney Howorth. Rod passed away on August 1 after a long illness.

Rod was a member of the Board of Directors of the Historical Society for the last 14 years. He served as Secretary, as Publicity and Public Relations Chair, as Committee Chair for the Baby Beach Tile Wall Project and most recently as Chair of merchandise sales. An article written about Rod a few years ago in the Historical Society Newsletter was titled, “If You Need Something Done, Ask a Busy Man.”

“Rod was also a pillar of our community with his work as President of the Lantern Village Association, in which capacity he worked for the improvement of the historic core area of Dana Point,” the newsletter stated. “He contributed also as a board member of the Dana Point Civic Association, the group that brings us the monthly “Coffee Chat” meetings. Rod was a member of the committee that brought back the Festival of Whales Parade in 2002 and participated in city government as Chairman of the Dana Point Traffic Improvement Subcommittee. The Dana Point Chamber of Commerce chose Rod as their 2008 Citizen of the Year.

To view Rodney’s obituary online, please go to http://www.danapointtimes.com/133292-2/