The Dana Point Historical Society will feature two special guests as well as historical anecdotes from a board member on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Filmmaker John Underwood will present his plans for a documentary about the history of the California coast and Richard Henry Dana, Jr. The society will work with Underwood on this project, which is still in the development stage.

Julian Miller, a technology consultant, will discuss ideas for implementing a self-guided smartphone walking tour of Dana Point, which will feature historical and commercial aspects.

Bob Minty, the society’s program chair, will share the story of the “Nixon binoculars,” a tale that recounts how he came to own a set of binoculars that were owned by President Richard Nixon.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Dana Point City Hall. A reception at the society’s museum will follow the program.