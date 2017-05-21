Historical Society to Honor Dana Point Residents

The Dana Point Historical Society will honor Carlos and Georgelean Olvera for their contributions on Wednesday, May 24 during their Founders’ Day celebration.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. at the Dana Point Community House.

There will be a buffet reception followed by the Society’s program at 7 p.m.

Bruce Beal and Elizabeth Bamattre will be the Master and Mistress of Ceremonies and will recount the Olvera’s long record of support to Dana Point and Orange County.

For more information, call 949.248.8121.