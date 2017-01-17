During the Dana Point Historical Society annual meeting, Willa Porter will be awarded the Pat Plepler award on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Porter will be honored for her active citizenship, participation and volunteerism throughout the city and the county.

Plepler passed away in 2007, and her family made a donation to the society to create the community award in her memory to recognize individuals or groups whose active citizenship has made a difference in the city.

The public is invited to attend the potluck dinner at the Community House, located at 24642 San Juan Avenue, and is asked to bring a covered dish to serve six to eight people.

The evening’s events will begin at 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, call the society at 949.248.8121.