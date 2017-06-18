During the upcoming fundraising scholarship dinner, guests will be able to meet two scholarship recipients.

The Dana Point Historical Society awarded the Doris I. Walker Memorial Scholarship to Riann Martino of Dana Hills High School and awarded the Lucy Chavarrias-Saunderson Memorial Scholarship to Jaclyn Ruedisueli of San Juan Hills High School.

Both students received $1,000 scholarships.

The Society’s Scholarship Fiesta Dinner Fundraiser will be on Wednesday, June 21 at 6 p.m. at Doheny State Beach.

Tickets are $25-$30 for Society members and $30-$35 for non-members.

Reservation forms can be downloaded at www.danapointhistorical.org.