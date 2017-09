The Dana Point Historical Society is celebrating its 30 anniversary with a Cruise into History.

Those who attend will board the Dana Pride at Dana Wharf on Wednesday, Sept. 27 to cruise along the coast and hear vignettes of local history.

Tickets are $50 for members and $60 for non-members and includes an appetizer buffet provided by local restaurants and a no-host bar.

Reservation deadline is Sept. 20.

For more information, call the Society at 949.248.8121.