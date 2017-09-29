By Daniel Ritz

THE LATEST: Dana Point community members met to discuss the city’s evolving historic inventory during a public session meeting at City Council chambers on Sept. 26.

In the public session, Dana Point Senior Planner John Ciampa explained the update to the inventory that began in 2015. Re-evaluating the 73 properties originally identified in the city’s first historic inventory completed in 1997 by AEGIS, the 2015 update, managed by a Historic Preservation Firm called Architecture Resources Group (ARG), focused heavily on post-World War ll properties.

After submitting a draft of the updated inventory to community stakeholders such as the Dana Point Historic Society and Capo Cares, ARG developed three main criteria for historic resource recognition.

WHAT’S NEXT: Ciampa said after the historic inventory is updated, it will be presented to the Planning Commission to be recommended to City Council. City Council will then adopt the inventory update, and provide policy direction on the recommendation. Property owners curious to see if they meet historic standards, or how to register for the historic registry, should visit the city’s website at http://www.danapoint.org/department/community-development/planning/current-planning/development-review-process/historic-development.