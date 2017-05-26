High Fives from our Peers

Norb Garrett, publisher of the Dana Point Times

On Saturday afternoon, May 20, in a Santa Monica beachfront hotel, our peers in the California Newspaper Publishers Association (CNPA) recognized the best achievements in journalism in the great state of California over the past year. From small weeklies with circulation under 4,000 to large dailies with more than 150,000, the best in newspaper journalism over the past year was recognized for achievements in writing, photography, design, digital and video excellence. For the second straight year, editorial staff from Picket Fence Media (PFM)—publishers of the San Clemente Times, Dana Point Times and The Capistrano Dispatch—won awards for excellence in journalism over the past year. Needless to say, as the owner and publisher of PFM, this recognition makes me exceptionally proud of our team. Our dedicated staff works hard to keep our communities informed, and it’s a great honor to receive recognition from our peers for their efforts.

This year we earned five second-place awards: Allison Jarrell (The Capistrano Dispatch city editor) earned two awards for photography (sports action photo and artistic photo), Kristina Pritchett (Dana Point Times city editor) took one for her coverage of local government, sports editor Steve Breazeale earned an award for his Capistrano Dispatch special section high school football preview and SC Times city editor Eric Heinz and group managing editor Matt Cortina (not pictured) earned an award for the SC Times’ special section previewing the 2016 election. Supporting all of the editors at PFM is our extremely talented graphic design director, Jasmine Smith, whose creative direction helps make all of our products look award-winning.

Congratulations, team, on a job well done!