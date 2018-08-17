Healthy Kids Running Series Announces Fall 2018 Series

Healthy Kids Running Series (HKRS) is a national community-based nonprofit five-week running programs for ages youth 2-14 that gets kids active, helping them feel accomplished and laying the foundation for a healthy lifestyle. HKRS is seeking participants for its program in South Orange County. The first of five consecutive Sunday afternoon races commences on Sunday, Sept. 30 at 3:30 p.m. at Chapparosa Park, 25191 Chapparosa Rd, Laguna Niguel.

Each HKRS race takes place once a week and offers age-appropriate race distances. Kids compete each week for a chance to earn points, and at the end of the Series, the top boy and girl with the most points in their respective age division earns a trophy. All participants receive a finisher’s medal and a race bag HKRS tech shirt for their achievements courtesy of Healthy Kids Running Series!

“(HKRS) is designed to combat the increasing rates of child obesity in America,” said Jeff Long, HKRS Founder. “My goal is to motivate and inform kids to be healthy and active. We are providing a fun environment to improve their self-esteem and inspire them to adopt a ‘get up and go’ attitude. The support and growth of our Series have confirmed our value and mission.”

“(HKRS) is about having fun and encouraging our kids to remain active,” said Tamara Conan, HKRS director. “Our goal is to provide a fun and positive experience for every participant and see them improve over the five weeks.”

Over 50,000 kids participate in the more than 200 HKRS nationwide.

To register a child, to volunteer or become a sponsor, please visit www.HealthyKidsRunningSeries.org.

If you’re interested in starting a HKRS program in your community, visit the “Start a Race” page at www.HealthyKidsRunningSeries.org for more information.