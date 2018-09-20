Harriet Marbach Hughes age 81, of Dana Point went to be with the Lord on September 11, 2018. Harriet was born June 2, 1937 in Chicago, IL. to Ernest and Elizabeth (Diehl) Marbach. She graduated from Amundsen High School in 1955 and UCLA in 1960. She married Roland Hughes on November 11th 1962, they had two children Greg (Kay) Hughes and Valerie (Jim) Stephens. Following Roland’s ordination into the Presbyterian Church they served many congregations during their 43 years together notably in Newbury Park and S. Korea. Harriet was an exceptionally talented and vibrant Pastor’s wife with a quick wit and inspirational truths. Harriet received her Master’s in Counseling and became a Licensed Therapist. She was widowed on May 2, 2004 and moved to Dana Point in 2007. She was determined to make every day good. She was an active leader at San Clemente Presbyterian Church and passionate about missions, even helping build homes in Mexico at 76! She was a wonderful mother and devoted grandmother. She’s survived by her brother Herbert Marbach, 2 children, 6 grandchildren, 3 nieces and 2 nephews.

Memorial Service will be Saturday, September 29th at 3:00 at Malibu Presbyterian Church, 3324 Malibu Canyon Rd, Malibu.