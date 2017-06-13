Hans Crouse Drafted by Rangers in 2nd Round of MLB Draft

Dana Point Times

As the first day of the 2017 MLB amateur draft dragged on, Hans Crouse waited patiently. The prized 6-5 right-handed pitcher out of Dana Hills High School with a high-90mph fastball heard his name floated by organizations all day, and his phone was ringing nonstop.

But before the first day ended, Crouse got the call he was waiting for. The Texas Rangers selected him 66th overall in the second round.

“It was a crazy day, and it was a long day. Teams kept telling (my advisor) they were going to take me here, then here and it wasn’t happening,” Crouse said. “Finally, two minutes before the pick I learned it was going to be Texas. I just broke down and got emotional.”

Crouse, who many thought was worthy of a first-round selection, had a feeling he would wind up in the Rangers organization. Rangers area scout Steve Flores had been scouting Crouse since he was a sophomore at Dana Hills. Early in the first round, the Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays were in constant contact with Crouse and his family. Texas called again as the first round was about to come to a close but nothing came of it.

“Throughout the day Texas kept reaching out, and I knew all along I wanted to end up in their organization, I just didn’t know when. I’m glad it was Texas,” Crouse said.

Crouse said he is excited about the prospects of eventually setting up shop in Texas. He took an official visit to Texas Christian University while he was a college recruit and said he enjoyed the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Crouse, a 6-5 right-handed pitcher out of Dana Hills High School, is a hard-thrower with above-average velocity. Crouse can reach as high as 97 mph with his fastball offering. He also has a curveball, a slider and a changeup. Crouse threw 67 innings his senior season at Dana Hills High School, compiling a 0.88 ERA to go along with 99 strikeouts.

Crouse will fly to Arlington for his physical and to sign his official contract later this week. He plans on travelling to Arizona and begin preparation for rookie ball on Saturday.