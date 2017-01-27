By James V. Lacey

It was a great honor to attend the inauguration of our 45th president, Donald Trump, in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20, and to serve as a commentator on French television on Inauguration Day—in my tuxedo, no less. I’m pleased to briefly share these experiences with friends in Dana Point.

I had served as a state at-large delegate for Trump at the Republican National Convention last summer, and thus after his election victory, was among those invited to the historic events this last weekend.

I was able to personally witness the swearing-in and speech at the Capitol, and though rain threatened the ceremonies, the crowd was really thrilled to hear the loud booms of the 21-gun salute to our new president, the great patriotic music including that of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and a strong speech by the new president, which focused on his campaign’s themes.

After the speech, we walked to an open house at the venerable Heritage Foundation near the Capitol and then proceeded to the parade route past Union Station. It was so crowded even despite the rain. I had to leave the parade route however, as I had been asked by the France 24 English language channel—sort of a CNN in Europe—to answer reporter’s questions about the inaugural speech. We broadcasted from the roof of a 12-story building that was tented to avoid the rain, and we had a magnificent view of the White House, Washington Monument and Capitol Mall.

After a short dinner at the great D.C. Palm restaurant, we took the Metro in our formal wear to the “Freedom Ball” at the Convention Center and made it there in time to join a crowded but elegant room to see President Trump dance with our new First Lady, Melania, to the Frank Sinatra hit, “My Way.”

We saw a great deal of optimism for our new president and his administration at these events, and I am grateful to have participated in this bit of history and pray this presidency will be a successful one for all Americans.

James V. Lacy served formerly as Chairman of the Planning Commission and as a member of the Dana Point City Council. He is an accomplished author, lawyer and political consultant.