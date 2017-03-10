By Jake Howard

Massive congratulations to all the surfers at San Clemente High School and Shorecliffs Middle School. This week, you’re all Groms of the Week.

Last weekend, the 2017 NSSA Interscholastic State Championships went down at Seaside Reef in Cardiff in playful two- to three-foot surf. San Clemente High swept both the Varsity and Junior Varsity titles, while Shorecliffs came away with another title in the Middle School division.

For San Clemente High’s J.V. squad, it was a commanding performance. Capturing their third consecutive state title, they had five of the six surfers in the Men’s final with Curran Dand topping the podium.

And when it comes to Shorecliffs, there really is no middle school program in the state that compares. This was their 12th consecutive title and the 15th in their storied history. The team dominated every facet of the contest, notching wins in all three divisions. Kai McPhillips won both the Middle School Boy’s and Middle School Longboard divisions. In fact, just like the S.C. High J.V. team, Shorecliffs featured five of the six finalists in the Boy’s division. Meanwhile, Taylor Stacey won the Girls division and was joined in the final by Makayla Moss.

It’s also worth noting that Point Loma Nazarene took top honors in the collegiate championships, which was won by San Clemente’s Jordan Kudla.

Congrats to all that represented their schools with pride over the weekend. Great surfing and great studying.