Grom of the Week: Rilynn Baker

By Jake Howard

Grom on a log. This week we’re shining some light on the beautiful surfing of Dana Point’s Rilynn Baker and her elegant act both in and out of the water.

Gliding through recent longboard competitions, she earned herself a third-place finish up in Malibu in July, a second-place at Oceanside in August, and finally, a breakout win at the 29th Annual Dale Velzy Memorial Classic at Doheny a couple of weeks ago.

“What I love about surfing is the fun you have while combining tricks and being graceful at the same time,” Baker said. “It just fills me with happiness every time. I’m in the water and I just love all the people who share that happiness with me.”

Family roots run deep for Baker. Her father perched her on the nose of his board when she was only 2 years old. By the time she was 7 she was stalking the lineup at Doheny all by herself.

“I look up to my dad and my aunt and uncle, Diina and Darren Eudaly. They have so much wisdom about surfing and they always support me,” she said. “They are all so good at surfing, and when I’m older I want to be like them, especially Diina because she was a pro surfer and is really inspiring to me.”

As far as plans for the future? The surf-stoked 12-year-old wants to see, and surf, the world as she gets older.

“When I grow up, I want to be a pro surfer and inspire other young girls to go for their dreams,” Baker said. “I love the ocean very much, so I may also be a marine biologist and