Grom of the Week: Max Beach

By Jake Howard

Don’t let anyone tell you hard work doesn’t pay off. Sixteen-year-old Max Beach has worked his tail off to get to where he’s at, around the Dana Point and San Clemente communities and beyond. Surfing under the tutelage of coach and former world No. 2, Brad Gerlach, Beach’s goofy-footed approach continues to mature and develop, and the results are starting to show.

With a fifth-place finish in the Rip Curl Grom Search National Championship in Santa Cruz—held at Steam Lane, one of his favorite spots—Beach then sprinted down the coast of California to compete in the weekend’s National Scholastic Surfing Association (NSSA) contest at Ponto in Cardiff. Rinsing off the road grime in a rising swell, he got right to work. With the year’s best southern hemi pulse running and wave heights pushing well overhead, Beach pulled off a memorable win in the Explorer Junior division.

“Your dedication and sense of humor make you a joy to work with. Keep focused, stay humble and the sky is the limit,” Gerlach said of Beach.

Our sentiments exactly. Keep up the epic work, Max.