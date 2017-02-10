By Jake Howard

The National Scholastic Surfing Association (NSSA) season has fired back up again and the kids are ripping. Last weekend, a handful of San Clemente’s finest up-and-comers beelined it up the coast for a Gold Coast event. Held at Ventura Harbor, the swell was pumping, bringing the surf well into the overhead range. Undaunted by the sizable, winter conditions, 10-year-old Makai Bray rose to the occasion. Earning a 9.5 score for one of his rides, it proved to be the highest ride of the entire contest. Carrying the momentum through the finals, young Makai took home the win in the Super Grom division.

So far, 2017 has been good to Makai. A few weeks back, he headed down south to the Caribbean side of Panama and the Bocas Del Toro area for a contest. Not only was it a great opportunity to surf in some warm, tropical water and gain some valuable international experience, he came away with some solid results.

“Stoked to win the U12 and make the semifinals in U14,” reported Makai on his social media feed.

The next NSSA Southwest Conference Open event lands at Salt Creek in Dana Point at the end of February. No doubt Makai will be amped and ready for action.