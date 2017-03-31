By Jake Howard

At the NSSA Southwest contest at C Street in Ventura last week, San Clemente’s Kirra Pinkerton bagged a victory in the Open Girl’s division, edging out her friend and local sparring partner Samantha Sibley, who finished in second place.

But as the old surf contest adage goes, you’re only as good as your last heat win. Sibley came firing back in the Open Women’s division to beat Pinkerton and take out the win. The two San Clemente standouts ended up going first and second in the highly competitive NSSA divisions, but Pinkerton wasn’t done yet.

Over the weekend, she dominated the USA Surfing Prime contest at Oceanside’s south jetty. True to form, she got the win in the Under 16 division and finished runner-up in the Under 18 group.

“Stoked to take the win in the U16 and get second in U18 today at the Prime at Oceanside. Plus, took the highest heat total of the day,” said Pinkerton when the spray finally settled.

Pinkerton has been dominating both the NSSA and USA Surfing ranks as of late, and given what she’s already accomplished, a couple titles come season’s end would be a fitting conclusion to her already successful run.