By Jake Howard

Congrats to Kai McPhillips on his win in the Under 16 division at the Western Surfing Association Championship Series contest at Salt Creek. Clicking into a consistent rhythm, McPhillips also earned himself a fourth-place finish in the Under 18 division. Held over Easter weekend, thanks to a playful mix of northwest swell and a new shot of southwest swell, the surf hung in the three- to five-foot range with relatively clean, contestable conditions.

Crushing competitors must be a family affair, because not only did McPhillips come away from the comp with two finals appearances, but his younger sister, Ezra, took out the Micro Groms Girls Under 10 division.

Points from results at this contest are part of a series to qualify for West Coast Championship Titles later this year. Kai is currently sitting first in the Under 18 rankings and second in the Under 16 rankings. Needless to say, he looks like he’s going to be a heavy favorite to win a couple titles this summer when championship season rolls around.