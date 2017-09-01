Grom of the Week: Kade Matson

Because we can’t help but add a little fuel to the fire of brotherly rivalries, this week’s Grom of the Week nod goes to Kade Matson. Last week his brother, Dane, stole the show with a blistering, four-win NSSA performance in Huntington Beach, which earned him Grom of the Week honors. Well, last week Kade stepped up his game and made the quarterfinals of the main event at the Vans Pro in Virginia Beach.

Surfing against event winner Keanu Asing, pro junior winner Mateus Herdy, as well as some of the most determined talent on the WSL scene, the contest was one of Matson’s first tests on the Qualfying Series level. It proved to be both a positive experience with a great result to boot.

“Super stoked to make a few heats and get into the quarters,” said Kade during the contest.

Besides just his recent contest accomplishments, Kade’s been busy spending a lot of time working and filming with his sponsor, Quiksilver. Fresh off a trip to Sumatra with the company’s Young Guns—a collection of some of the brightest young surfers from around the world—Matson’s passion and talent appears to have gone next level. —Jake Howard