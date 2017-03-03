By Jake Howard

Big ups to Jett Schilling, who took out the Open Juniors’ division at the NSSA Southwest contest at Salt Creek last weekend.

The surf wasn’t exactly pumping, but then again, it wasn’t raining either. With a playful, two- to three-foot northwest swell offering up some fun peaks up and down the beach, Schilling got to work early and never looked back.

“Little waves made for a fun and interesting final heat; happy to come home with the W,” said Schilling afterwards.

The win was made that much sweeter considering who Schilling out-paced in the final. Matched up against fellow San Clemente rippers Crosby Colapinto and Liam Murray, as well as Levi Slawson from Encinitas (who made the finals in Open Men’s as well), the talent level was no joke. Schilling found the better waves, put the pieces together and came away with an impressive victory.

All told, it was a great weekend for local surfers. Kade Matson took out the win in the Open Men’s division. Hayden Rodgers and Brayden Burch made the final in Open Boys’, while Cannon Carr and Alex Guild finaled in Mini Groms. On the ladies’ side of the draw, Samantha Sibley made the finals in the Open Women’s and Open Girls’ divisions, while Bella Kenworthy and Sawyer Lindblad rounded out the field with their appearances in the Super Mini Girls’ final.

Congrats to Schilling and everyone else on their stand-out performances over the weekend.