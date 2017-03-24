By Jake Howard

Grom of the Week honors go to 11-year-old Hayden Rodgers this week thanks to his breakout performance at the NSSA contest in Huntington Beach earlier this month.

Blowing up with double wins in the Open and Explorer Menehune divisions, the kid is on fire. Winning a few heats is all well and good, but en route to his two titles, Hayden posted a perfect 20-point heat score—rendering him literally unbeatable. For the effort, he was named NSSA Surfer of the Week.

“I’m super stoked to get double wins last weekend at the NSSA in Menehune’s and to be named Surfer of the Week by the NSSA,” said Hayden.

He’s savvy in a wide array of conditions, and when it comes to competitive success in Surf City, he explained, “I like the inside double up barrel section.”

The fifth-grader at San Clemente Christian School notes that Lowers is his favorite wave. And as far as goals go, he keeps it pretty simple: “Take the W!”

When his homework’s done and the wind turns onshore, Hayden has no problem keeping himself entertained. Handy with a fishing pole or a golf club, surfing’s not the only thing that keeps him psyched.