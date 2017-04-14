By Jake Howard

The thing about growing up a surfer in South Orange County is that there’s no shortage of options. Griffin Glenn, this week’s Grom of the Week, is a perfect example. Since he started surfing four years ago, Griffin’s made excellent use of the various surfscapes in the local area. He’s as happy linking turns at Uppers as he is cross-stepping at San Onofre, but you may also find him perfecting his down-carve at the San Clemente Pier or T Street.

A talented longboarder, Glenn attends Bernice Ayer Middle School and just chalked up a third-place finish in the longboard division in his last contest. A fan of classic stylists such as Colin McPhillips and Joel Tudor, he’s also prone to fits of radness, citing high-flying Filipe Toledo and the Gudauskas Brothers as his other favorite surfers.

When not walking the plank, you may find him bodysurfing the local shorebreak or working through a few turns on his skateboard. Glenn’s a quintessential Orange County surf rat that knows full well when it comes to surf, somewhere near his house has got to be breaking.