By Jake Howard

While all the attention last week was focused on the point at Lowers and the USA Surfing Championships, shortly thereafter the National Scholastic Surfing Association’s National Championships took to the water up in Huntington Beach. Needless to say, it has been a big week for the groms.

Picking up where Crosby Colapinto and Cole Houshmand left off, the Grom of the Week nod this lap around the track goes to San Clemente’s David Economos, who came out swinging in Surf City. Thanks to another round of fun-sized south swell and some epic summertime conditions, the powerful regular-footer got rolling in the early heats and hasn’t looked back since.

Blitzing his way through the highly competitive Explorer Men’s division, he made it through the semifinals and surfed in the final for the national title on Wednesday, June 28. Economos is also entered to compete in the Open Men’s division, which gets underway on Friday and runs through the weekend.

There are a lot of talented, title-worthy surfers from San Clemente and Dana Point surfing in the NSSA Nationals this week. Economos is already well-positioned to bring one title home, but there are certainly others contending.