By Jake Howard

There are kids that seem to somehow always end up in the spotlight, then there are the grinders—the ones that work tirelessly and dedicate themselves to their passion. David Economos falls into the latter category.

At the end of 2016, he broke the seal with a first-ever win in the NSSA Open Men’s division at 54th Street. That was just the start of more good things to come. Feeling perfectly comfortable in his own backyard at Salt Creek, he took third this past weekend in the Under 18 division at the Surfing America Prime contest. He’s climbed up to eighth place on the Surfing America ratings, with fellow South Orange County surfers Cole Houshmand, Crosby Colapinto and Kade Mason also near the top of the charts.

The competitive surf season is just starting to fire back up again after a mid-winter break, and with momentum on his side as of late, Economos appears to be on a bit of a roll.

“It seems like he’s gaining some rhythm going into the start of the junior pro series that start up next month,” says his coach Jeremy Carter. “It’s exciting to see all the hard work paying off.”

You hear that, kids? Hard work does pay off.