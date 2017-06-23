Grom of the Week: Danny Kenduck

By Jake Howard

“You can never be a perfect surfer, so there’s always room for improvement,” Danny Kenduck told the Dana Point Times back in 2013.

Last weekend, Kenduck ended his high school surfing career on a high note, capturing the National Scholastic Surfing Association’s Interscholastic Title. Enjoying a home-field advantage at Salt Creek, the Dana Hills senior made the most of every opportunity that came his way, demonstrating that he’s certainly taken his surf game to the next level.

When the horn blew and the final was over, Kenduck was “chaired” up the beach by an ecstatic crew of classmates. And when it was announced he was the new national champ, he was hit by a shower of sparkling apple cider.

“I felt I had a chance, I gave it everything I had and it just worked out. I’m stoked!” grinned Kenduck when it was all done and dusted.

An A-and-B student throughout his high school years, he has the talent and head on his shoulders to go far. Congrats on the title and good luck in all future endeavors.