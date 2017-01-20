By Jake Howard

New Year, new beginnings. You know the drill. But for Cole Houshmand, it’s full speed ahead.

Last year, Cole enjoyed a breakout surf season when he won the NSSA Open Junior crown, then quickly stepped up his game to the WSL Pro Junior level, where he carved out third place finishes in both the RVCA Pro Junior and then the Soup Bowl Pro Junior in Barbados. He also underwent a surfing rite of passage when he jumped on a boat trip to Indonesia, producing a video that was widely seen on Surfline.com.

Surfing’s competitive season doesn’t begin in earnest for another month, but already Houshmand’s making statements. In early January, his surfboard sponsor, Haydenshapes, released a much-anticipated video project that featured him alongside current A-list freesurfer Craig Anderson. The video’s been widely circulated throughout the surf media, which is giving his profile a healthy boost.

And more than just dropping edits, in the year ahead the 16-year-old goofy-footer will be stepping out onto the world’s stage to start the arduous process of accumulating valuable WSL Qualifying Series points. Houshmand just made it to the second round of the Shoe City Pro in Huntington, which is step in the right direction (pun intended). After that he’s off to Australia for six weeks to surf and compete.

Given the trajectory he’s on, we expect to see a lot more of this San Clemente talent in the months ahead.