Grom of the Week: Cole Houshmand

By Jake Howard

In this special installment of Grom of the Week we’re celebrating two of San Clemente’s rising stars that will be representing the United States at the 2017 World Surfing Games in Biarritz, France, next week. Cole Houshmand and Samantha Sibley are two national team members to watch. We caught up with Houshmand to get his thoughts:

Dana Point Times: What does it mean to come from San Clemente and represent the U.S. team in France?

Cole Houshmand: “It means a lot, and I cannot wait! San Clemente is such an awesome town. It is a pure surf town, and growing up here has definitely helped me get to where I am today. Being able to represent Team USA is an amazing experience. It’s something I have always wanted to do and I am really looking forward to it.”

DPT: In a few years this team will be on the Olympic stage, what are your thought on that?

CH: “It’s incredible. For surfing to finally be an Olympic sport is game-changing. It has definitely given me and every other surfer something to work extremely hard for. I am really excited to be a part of this game-changing experience.”

DPT: What are you most excited about for your upcoming trip?

CH: “I have never been to Europe before so I don’t know what to expect. I am looking forward to meeting the people and to see the way they live. I want to explore all the different waves. I know Europe has a lot of history, and I’m hoping to do some sightseeing. It would be cool to see a real castle.”