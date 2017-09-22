Tip of the cap this week to Callan Emery who just won the Surf For the Sea contest down in Oceanside.

A distinguished little ripper on the Dana Point Surf Club, Callan made the most of the small-wave conditions to not only take home the win but post a perfect, 10-point score in the process. For the effort, he cruised home with a brand-new board and wetsuit—just in time for the fall/winter surf season.

Oceanside’s Surf for the Sea contest, now in its 21st year, is billed as “an environmental surfing event established in 1996, which honors the lives of influential local surfers who have passed away in recent years.”

Born into a surf family, Callan’s older sister, Elle, is also quite the savvy competitor. Both of whom are regulars on the Western Surfing Association and the Scholastic Surf Series circuits. When they’re not competing, chances are you can find the brother-sister duo running herd with their friends at Salt Creek. And not just a three-to-the-beach kind of surfer, young Callan’s also been sampling more creative lines, recently experimenting with a new fish from Dana Point shaper Tyler Warren.

The Western Surfing Association and Scholastic Surf Series seasons are just kicking into gear. Keep an eye on Callan and sis Elle, as they’re bound to pop up at the top of the results again this year. —Jake Howard