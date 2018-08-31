Grom of the Week: Bryse Celaya

By Jake Howard

With the school year officially underway in Capistrano Unified, this week we’d like to welcome a new ripper to the lineup. Barreling into this first year at Shorecliffs Middle School, Bryse Celaya just made the move to San Clemente from his previous home up in Huntington Beach.

Changing schools (and surf spots) is never easy, so if you see Celaya around, throw a shaka his way or give him a wave. A seasoned surfer and aspiring waterman, last summer he spent a good portion of his time in the Huntington Beach Jr. Guards, where he was named “Top Surfer of the Year.” In August, he pulled on the competitive jersey and came away with a very respectable fifth-place result at the Rip Curl Grom Search in New Smyrna Beach, Florida.

Celaya’s also fond of chasing surf south of the border. Spending ample time down at the El Morro Surf Ranch at K38 in Northern Baja, the locals have dubbed him and his friends the “El Morro Rats” because of how much time they’ve been spending in the zone. He’s also fired up to help the group Surfers Without Borders to get more friends down in Baja enjoying the surf and participating in local contests.

This year, Celaya’s set his sights on successful seasons on the NSSA, WSA and West Coast Board Riders circuits.

Welcome to town, Celaya, can’t wait to see you in the water.